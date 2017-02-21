Public Works Committee approves bridge project

A construction contract for replacing a bridge on Billingsby Road was unanimously approved during a Tuesday morning meeting of the Public Works Committee.

Weakley County Road Supervisor Charles Ross stated a bridge on Billingsby Road that was submitted to the State has been approved to receive an 80/20 grant. He said the bridge is expected to cost approximately $1.7 million, but by using State BRZ money to pay for 80 percent of the cost, and State Aid grant funding to pay 18 percent, this would leave only $6,000-$8,000 to be paid out of the County Highway Fund’s budget.

(See compete story in Feb. 22nd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)