Pryor found ‘not guilty’ of theft in Anna Kate case



Defense Attorney Mark Donahoe (standing) discusses the case with his client, Guy Pryor.

After deliberating for a little over an hour, a Weakley County jury acquitted a former Martin policeman of theft charges, in connection with funds withdrawn from an account established to assist the family of a terminally ill child with medical and other expenses last year.

Guy Truitt Pryor, 35, was found “not guilty” of theft over $10,000, or criminal attempt to commit theft, following a jury trial in Weakley County Circuit Court, which concluded late Thursday afternoon.

