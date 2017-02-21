Martin man arrested on assorted burglary and drug charges

A Martin man, who allegedly attempted to elude capture, has been arrested on assorted burglary, theft and drug charges.

According to a court affidavit, Solomon Dwayne Clay, 35, of 205 Railroad Avenue, Martin, faces charges of of felony evading arrest (motor vehicle), resisting arrest, possession of Schedule II meth with intent to resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary of a motor vehicle, aggravated burglary of a residence, burglary of a shed, theft over $1,000, and failure to appear.

(See compete story in Feb. 22nd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)