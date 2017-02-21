Greenfield Board passes second reading of ordinance regulating alcohol content in beverages

One of the top items on the agenda, during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Greenfield City Board, was the second reading of an ordinance regulating the percent of alcohol that may be sold in non-liquor stores.

An amendment to Greenfield’s City Code increasing the weighted alcohol content from 5.0 to 8.0 percent, to be sold by grocery and convenience stores with beer licenses, was approved unanimously, as required by a new state law.

In other Board action, discussion concerning an ordinance changing the minimum distance allowed for businesses selling beer from churches and schools was indefinitely removed from the agenda for discussion.

