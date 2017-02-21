Domestic disturbance ends in shooting death of Dresden man

A Weakley County man died from gunshot wounds inflicted during a domestic dispute Friday night outside the city limits of Paris.

According to information released by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Jon Tyson Goodlow, 18, of Dresden was shot and killed after forcing his way into the home of John Marcus Green at 70 Turkey Lane in Henry County.

