Obituaries

Betty Louise Miller Dolin

Betty Louise Miller Dolin, age 74 of the Dukedom community, died February 19 at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, KY. Funeral services were February 21 at Hornbeak Funeral Home in Fulton, KY and Rev. Robert Goodman officiated. Burial followed in Good Springs Cemetery.

Ms. Dolin was born December 30, 1942. She attended the Good Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Dukedom and had worked for the Panduit cable tie company in Romeoville, IL. She was retired from the former CVS pharmacy in Fulton, KY and lived in this area since 1992.

She is survived by two daughters and a son in law – Doris Evidene Tompkins (David John) and Andrea Lynn Dolin, a son Randolph Scott Dolin, all of Dukedom; five grandchildren Elisabeth Tompkins of Martin, Tiffany Kay Dolin of Latham, Cody CJ Dolin of Dukedom, Kaylyn Howard (Josh) of South Fulton, and Madison Anderson of Dukedom; one great grandchild Mia Reynolds of Latham. Two sisters Loretta Durst (Kenneth) and Donna Browning (Floyd), and a brother Foy Miller (Sandra), all of West Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ciegel Dolin, her parents Henrietta Gay Roe Miller and Foy Tilden Miller, a grandson Randy Dolin, Jr. and a brother Randolph Miller. PAID OBIT

Jon Goodlow

Jon Tysen Goodlow, age 18 of Dresden, died February 17. Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 22 at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Hornbeak Cemetery in Greenfield.

Mr. Goodlow was born May 7, 1998 to Ty (Kim) Goodlow and Amanda Seymore, whom survive. He was a 2016 graduate of Dresden High School and a member of the United States Army.

Besides his parents, he is also survived by a son, Jaxson Goodlow; grandparents, Judy Seymore, Sharon (Sammie) Gilstokes; and great-grandparents, Carmen Goodlow, Barbara Taylor and Elgie Flowers.

Patsy Owen

Patsy A. Owen, age 72 of Martin, died February 17 at Van Ayer Manor. Gravesides services were February 21 at Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason.

Ms. Owen was born November 4, 1944 to Joseph Owen and Rosa Mary Cole, both deceased. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by a brother, Gene Owen and a sister, June Crawford. Survivors include two daughters, Julie Davis of Haysville, KS and Trina (Richard) Wilson of Viola, AR; one sister, Margaret Reynolds of Greenfield; eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Margaret Ivy

Margaret Helen Ivy, age 72 of Gleason, died February 19 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A memorial service will be Friday, February 24 at 6 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Gleason and John Burroughs will officiate.

Ms. Ivy was born March 20, 1944 to Walter Gray and Leona Blakely, both deceased. Survivors include four sons, David Ivy, William Ivy, Steve Ivy and Brian Butler, all of Gleason; two daughters, Anita Ricketts of Dresden and Barbara Farlow of Gleason; and eleven grandchildren.

Joe Bailey

Joe D. Bailey, age 81 of Gleason, died February 19 at McKenzie Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be Thursday, February 23 at 2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Gleason. Burial will followed in Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason. Visitation will be Thursday, February 23 from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Mr. Bailey was born November 5, 1935 to the late Stella Spencer. Besides his mother he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Pete Bailey and Terry Bailey; and a sister, Margie Bailey. Survivors include two step-sons, David Donnell of Dyersburg, Melvin Donnell of McKenzie; a step-daughter, Melissa Hamlin of Milan; nephew, Steven Bailey; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Margaret Darling

Margaret Wagster Darling, age 92, died February 16, 2017, at her daughter’s home in Decaturville, Funeral Service were February 19 at Murphy Funeral Home with Rev. Kylan Mann officiating. Burial followed in East Side Cemetery.

Mrs. Darling was preceded in death by her husband, William Hayden Darling; her two sons, Tommy Darling and Jimmy Darling; one granddaughter, Candice Cissell; her parents, Clarence Hale Wagster and Addie Covington Wagster; three brothers, James Robert Wagster, Winford Wagster and Marvin Wagster.

Mrs. Darling was a homemaker and a member of Central Baptist Church in Martin.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Cissell of Decaturville, TN; her sister, Virginia Wray; her brother, Charles Wagster both of Martin; three grandchildren, Christee Clenney, Lorraine Jackson and Eric Darling; six great-grandchildren.

Glenda Graves

Glenda Cole Graves, age 83, died Sunday, February 19 at Baptist Hospital East in Memphis.

Funeral Service were February 22 at First Baptist Church in Martin with Rev. David Brown officiating. Burial followed in East Side Cemetery.

Mrs. Graves is survived by her husband, James W. Graves; her daughter, Pam (William) Daniel both of Martin; two grandchildren, James Neal (Laura) Daniel and William Allen (Andrea) Daniel; three great-grandchildren, Cullen James Daniel, Andalyn Finleigh Weatherly and Allen Asher Daniel; one brother, Byron Hall (Pam) Cole of Chattanooga.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Byron Alexander Cole and Virgie Pugh Cole. Memorials to St. Jude, American Cancer Society, American Heart Foundation or Alzheimer Foundation.

John Bailey

John Arlis Bailey, age 75, died Saturday at his home. Mr. Bailey was a retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Mr. Bailey is survived by two daughters, Debra (Roney) Capps, and Terrie Williams, both of Dresden, TN; two sons, John David Bailey and George (Lisa) Bailey, both of Paris, TN; six grandchildren, Jessica (Stephen) Johns, Jeremy Moss, Zachary Bailey, Payton Williams, John Austin Bailey, and Olivia Bailey; one great grandchild, Jayden Johns; and one brother, Robert Bailey, Crump, TN.

Mr. Bailey was preceded in death by his former wife and the mother of his children, Clara Nixon Bailey, brothers, Clarence Bailey, Jr., Kent Bailey, and his parents, Clarence Bailey Sr. and Canzady McGarrity Bailey.

To honor Mr. Bailey’s wishes, the family will have private services.