Sharon City Board approves racial profiling policy; accepts land donation

Some of the top items for discussion at Monday night’s Sharon City Board meeting involved a racial profiling policy for the Sharon Police Department, the donation of land for community activities, a grant for walking trail improvements, and an audit of the City’s financial records.

Chief Chandler stated that a racial profiling policy for the Sharon Police Department must be approved, in accordance with the law. The policy requires all law enforcement agencies to adopt a written policy by January 2016 banning racial profiling.

Martin Alderman Randy Edwards donated a portion of a parcel of land he purchased recently to the City of Sharon. The property, located at the southeast corner of South Woodlawn and East Main Street, has been utilized by the Sharon Senior Center for playing horseshoes and other activities for quite some time. Although Edwards resides in Martin, he states his ancestors have been residing in the Sharon area since the early 1800s. For this reason, he feels a special bond with the community and wants the City to have the property.

