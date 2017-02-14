Obion County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

| | 0

An Obion County man has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate communications with a juvenile female of a sexual nature.
Michael A. Beamish, 28, of South Fulton is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to Dresden Police Investigator Steve Howe, the case first came to light on Monday, February 6, after the parent of a 14-year-old female from Dresden reported that her daughter had been receiving inappropriate messages on Facebook.

(See compete story in the Feb. 15th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment