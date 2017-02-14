Obion County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

An Obion County man has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate communications with a juvenile female of a sexual nature.

Michael A. Beamish, 28, of South Fulton is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to Dresden Police Investigator Steve Howe, the case first came to light on Monday, February 6, after the parent of a 14-year-old female from Dresden reported that her daughter had been receiving inappropriate messages on Facebook.

