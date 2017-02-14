Martin approves $11.3 million loan for new police, fire, and library buildings

The Martin City Board has approved borrowing $11.3 million in bonds to pay for a future police headquarters, fire station and library.

During Monday night’s regular monthly meeting, Board members voted unanimously to enter into three separate loan agreements that will provide $4.5 million for the construction of a new police station, $5.5 million to fund the construction of a new library, and $1.3 million for a fire station to serve the west side of town. These projects will be funded by USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grants.

(See compete story in the Feb. 15th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)