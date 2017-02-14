Local citizens sadden by burning of Palmersville School’s gym

The old Palmersville School Gym burned down as a result of a fire that occurred on Saturday, January 28, while the gym was being demolished.

Longtime Palmersville residents recently expressed their sadness over the loss of the gymnasium at the former Palmersville School, which was taken down during a controlled burn on January 28. Others were more concerned about the possibility of the fire getting out of control.

Workers hired to demolish the old Palmersville Gymnasium continue to clear debris from the site. However, plans call for leaving the remaining sections of the school building intact.

Former students say that Palmersville School brings back many fond memories and it will always have a special place in their hearts.

