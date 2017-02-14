Gleason Board debates approving beer sales

The subject of beer sales was one of the major topics for discussion during Thursday night’s Gleason City Board meeting.

Although Gleason currently doesn’t sell beer inside its city limits, this may change if certain aldermen have their way.

The issue of beer sales as a means of generating revenue to meet the City’s financial obligations was fiercely debated by Board members and local citizens, with some arguing for it to gain much-needed tax revenue, and others speaking out against it on ethical grounds.

(See compete story in the Feb. 15th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)