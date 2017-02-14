Obituaries

Jessie Wright Snider

Jessie Wright Snider, age 93, of Sharon, died Monday, February 6 at Van Ayer Healthcare in Martin after a brief illness.

She was a lifelong resident of Sharon. She was born August 29, 1923 in Sharon, daughter of the late Sam and Orpha Wright.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Orrin in 2013. At his death, they had been married for 69 years. They were married in 1943 during his furlough from the US Army. Jessie supported the war effort by working at the Milan Army Ammunition Plant assembling artillery shells. She later worked at the Wormser Pajama Manufacturing in Sharon for many years.

She was the longest-term member of First Baptist Church in Sharon, having been a member for 77 years, joining when she was 16. She was much beloved by everyone for her friendliness and genuine concern…a true woman of God whose life reflected the beauty and heart of Christ. She left an inspiring legacy to all who knew her and especially her family.

Jessie is survived by her two children, Larry Snider and wife Paula of Martin and Mike Snider of Sharon; one brother Charles Wright of Sharon; three grandchildren Andy Snider of Phoenix Arizona, Chad Snider (Kara) of Martin, and Courtney Bondurant (Dylan) of Union City; and five great-grandchildren Finn, Presley, Rylan, Blakely and Bo.

Services will be held at Williams Funeral Home in Sharon at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 9. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 pm and again at 10:00 am on Thursday until the service at 11:00am.

The family extends special thanks to the staff of Van Ayer Healthcare for their loving care during her time there. Memorial contributions can be made to Sharon First Baptist Church, P O Box 96, Sharon, TN 38255.

William Townsen

Services for William Richard Townsen, age 84 of Dresden, will be held Wednesday, February 15, at 1PM, at Bowlin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in New Hope Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Mr. Townsen was born March 14, 1932 in San Antonio, TX, to the late Luther and Fern Shurtleff Townsen, both deceased. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ralph Mullins. He was a farm Machinery mechanic, and a US Army Korean War Veteran.

He is survived by his wife Marcella Marcum Toensen, sons, Steve (Jennifer) Mullins of Yuma; Fayette (Brenda) Mullins of Martin; Steve, Wesley, and Timothy Gage all of Lubbock, TX; daughters, Tammy (Chuck) Brundige of Dresden; Kathy (Robert) McDermott of Wisconsin, and daughter in law Beverly Mullins of Camden.

Ted Smith, Sr.

Ted Mansfield Smith Sr. age 71 of Dresden, died February 9 at the Jackson Madison Co. General Hospital. Mr. Ted’s wishes were to be cremated. The family will hold a memorial service on Saturday, February 18, 2017 in Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with burial to follow in the Macks Grove Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday afternoon from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m.

Mr. Smith was born July 27, 1945 in Martin to the late Berlie Tee Smith and Lilla Mansfield Smith, both deceased. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother, Bert Smith; two sisters, Laverne Beeman and Helen Necker. He was a retired police dispatcher for the Martin Police Department and a member of Mack’s Grove Baptist Church. He is survived by his son; Ted Smith Jr. of Cabot, AR, his two daughters; Paula (Todd) Courson of Ward, AR. and Sherri (Shane) Leach of St. Louis, MO. He also leaves behind a brother; Jack Smith of Lansing, MI, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Dimple Newsom

Dimple Hawkins Newsome, age 87 of Sharon, died February 11 at her home. Services were February 14 at 12 pm at First Baptist Church in Sharon. Burial followed in Tansil Cemetery.

She was born in Weakley Co. on November 7, 1929 to her parents Beulah Hedgecock and Thomas Hawkins. She was preceded in death by her five sisters and four brothers. Dimple worked as a nurse aide for the Weakley County Nursing home for nine years and then worked at the Weakley County Health Department until she retired in 2002.

She is survived by her daughters, Janice Newsom of Jackson; Brenda Newsom of Nashville; and Tammy Newsom of Nashville; and one son Larry (Judy) Newsom of Sharon. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Tara (Luke) Hughes of Gleason, and Kristie Newsom of Chattanooga, and special friend David Gaylord of Sharon.

Kay Sellers

Kay Sellers, age 69 of McKenzie, died February 11 at McKenzie Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be February 15 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield, from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., and Anthony McAlister will officiate.

Ms. Sellers was born November 19, 1947 to Layfatte Dunn and Russelline Jones, both deceased. Survivors include a son, Jeff McAlister of Bradford; a daughter, Michelle Vinson of McKenzie; two brothers, Craig Galey of Lexington and Johnny Galey of Greenfield; a sister, Joan Paradis of Atlanta, GA; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Edna Sexton

Edna Sexton, age 70 of Sharon, died February 11. Funeral services will be February 16 at Williams Funeral Home in Sharon from 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. with Henry Hank Cook officiating.

Ms. Cook was born July 17, 1946 to Arthur Miles and Edna Royster, both deceased. Survivors include one son, Christopher Elliott and a daughter, Teresa Cook of Martin.

Teddy Smith

Tedd Smith, age 50 of Martin, died February 11 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A Memorial Visitation with the family will be held Thursday, February 16 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Martin.

Mr. Smith was born July 9, 1966 to John Wayne Smith and Linda Fowler Smith, both deceased. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by one step-brother, Corey Smith. Teddy was an electrician at The University of Tennessee at martin and attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Martin. He attended both Sharon High School and Westview High School.

Survivors include his wife, Kari Pitcher Smith; his daughter, Kristen (Graylon) Perkins; his son, Dylan Smith; and his two granddaughters, all of Martin; his sisters, Angela Simpson of Kenton and Pam Copan of Vancouver, Canada; three brothers, Ricky Smith of Nashville, Dennis Smith of Newbern and Randy Smith of Kentucky.