School Board approves baseball for Greenfield Junior High students

Martin Elementary School Beta Club members display the robot they built, which won the team the 2016-2017 championship in the Robotics Showcase – Division I, at the Beta Club State Convention.

The sport of baseball is coming to Greenfield Junior High School.

During Thursday night’s meeting of the Weakley County School Board at Martin Elementary, members voted unanimously to authorize Greenfield Junior High to form a baseball team, which will play an abbreviated schedule in its pilot season this spring. According to school officials, the team will be coached by student teacher Hunter Dixon.

(See compete story in the Feb. 8th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)