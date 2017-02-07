Dresden Board approves ordinances regulating accessory buildings, yard sales and property maintenance
Dresden City Board members unanimously approved the second and final reading of an ordinance revising the definition of an accessory building, during Monday night’s meeting.
The City Board also passed the second reading of an ordinance amending yard sale regulations.
The second reading of a revised Animal Control Ordinance that gives more authority to the health officer, than previously was the case failed. Board members deciced to rewrite the ordinace so that the Board would make all decisions concerning animal control.
The 2017 Committee list of names serving on the various committees was approved by unanimous vote.
An ADA Maintenance Ordinance, which outlines the grievance procedures under the Americans with Disabilities Act, received unanimous Board approval.
An ordinance that amends and re-adopts the City of Dresden’s Property Maintenance Regulations was approved on first reading by a vote of 4-1 with Alderman Lyndal Dilday voting “no” and Alderwoman Sandra Klutz being absent.
A resolution that moves $180,000 from the General Fund back into the Solid Waste Management Fund, as directed by auditors, was unanimously approved.
(See compete story in the Feb. 8th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)