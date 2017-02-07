Commission hears from road supervisor regarding allegations made by former employee
Highway Supervisor Charles Ross addresses members of the Weakley County Commission regarding allegations made by a former employee.
One of the top items for discussion, during Tuesday night’s Weakley County Commission meeting involved allegations of favoritism made by a former county employee against a department head.
Weakley County Highway Supervisor Charles Ross explained that repairs were made to a waste water drainage culvert passing underneath a County road near Gleason to correct an erosion problem. He noted in order to gain access to the culvert, county highway employees had to obtain permission from local landowners to cross their property.
Since the landowners’ crops had already been harvested, permission was granted.
However, Ross stated that a former Highway Department employee, who was let go, took out an ad in a local newspaper and tried to portray Ross as authorizing work on private land. He stated the former employee was disgruntled and was trying to get back at him.
Ross also said that he stands by his decision, and if anyone ever has any questions about anything to contact him.
Commissioner Roger Vancleave stated he drove out to look the situation over, and it was obvious the work needed to be done and benefited the County. Vancleave added that he supports Ross’ decision and encouraged him to make any other repairs to roads as he deems necessary.
The Commission also made appointments and approved several budget amendments.
