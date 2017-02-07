Commission hears from road supervisor regarding allegations made by former employee

Highway Supervisor Charles Ross addresses members of the Weakley County Commission regarding allegations made by a former employee.

One of the top items for discussion, during Tuesday night’s Weakley County Commission meeting involved allegations of favoritism made by a former county employee against a department head.

Weakley County Highway Supervisor Charles Ross explained that repairs were made to a waste water drainage culvert passing underneath a County road near Gleason to correct an erosion problem. He noted in order to gain access to the culvert, county highway employees had to obtain permission from local landowners to cross their property.