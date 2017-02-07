Obituaries

Mary Clark

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Pate Clark, age 90, died Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Weakley County Nursing Home in Dresden.

Funeral service will be Sunday, February 5, 2017, 2:00 P.M. at Murphy Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Clark officiating. Burial

will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery near Latham. Visitation will be Saturday, February 4, 2017, from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at

the funeral home.

Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Clark; her son, Rev. John Michael Clark; four brothers, Tommy Pate, Gene Pate, Edward Pate and Bobby Pate; two sisters, Virginia Clark and Faye Zawleski.

Mrs. Clark retired from Kellwood Manufacturing Company and Martin Manufacturing Company. She was a graduate of Rives High School and was a member of Central Baptist Church in Martin.

She is survived by her sons, Rev. Larry (Janice) Clark and Phillip (Regina) Clark both of Sharon; one brother, David Pate of Newbern, TN; daughter-in-law, Mrs. Debbie Cavin Clark; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Bobby W. Lemond

U.S. Veteran Mr. Bobby Wright Lemond, age 86, died Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Van Ayer Healthcare and Rehab Center in Martin.

Funeral service will be Saturday, February 4, 2017, 1:00 P.M. at Murphy Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Cooper officiating.

Burial will follow in East Side Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. Saturday until funeral time.

Mr. Lemond was preceded in death by his wife, Helen McNatt Lemond; his parents, Robert Lemond and Lovinia Wright Lemond.

Mr. Lemond, after 20 years, retired from the Tennessee National Guard and also retired as an agent for Life and Casualty Insurance Company. After retirement he worked for Wade’s Funiture and Reynold’s Brothers Tire Company both in Martin. He was a graduate of Martin High School and a member of the First United Methodist

Church in Martin.

He is survived by his son and daughter, Stephen “Steve” Wright Lemond and Susan Ann Lemond both of Martin.