Winn to sign with UTM

KENNETH COKER

Sports Editor

Turns out, home is where Dresser Winn’s heart is.

The highly-recruited senior Dresden High School quarterback – who last week both committed and decommitted to Western Michigan University – has made his final decision in regards to his college football future.

The two-time All-State football team member and 2015 Class A Mr. Football Back of the Year told the Dresden Enterprise on Monday of his plans to sign with the University of Tennessee at Martin today (February 1) during National Signing Day festivities at DHS.

“I know Coach (Jason) Simpson and have a really good relationship with him,” said Winn, who told he phoned UTM as the decommitment process was taking place to make sure there was still a spot for him within the Skyhawk football program. “I just wanted to be around good guys. I really like the UTM program. I think it is on the rise. I will have a chance to play with some great guys and great athletes.”

