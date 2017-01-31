WWII WAAC talks about experiences in U.S. Army Air Corps

Corporal Virginia White, who served as a flight controller during WWII, now 95, recently recounted her military service.

Dresden resident Virginia Inez Mitchell White, who recently celebrated her 95th birthday, is possibly Weakley County’s oldest female WWII veteran.

The feisty lady, who still has a sharp mind and enjoys an active lifestyle, comes from a long line of military service members, with practically everyone in her family having served in some branch of the U.S. military. So, her decision to join the U.S. Army as a WAAC during WWII didn’t come as too much of a surprise to those who knew her.

Virginia served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from Sept. 1, 1943 to Feb. 12, 1946. During her tour of duty, she earned the rank of corporal. She also received four medals for active duty: the Good Conduct Medal, WAAC Service Medal, American Theater Service Medal, and WWII Victory Medal.

