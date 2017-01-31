Unemployment increases at local, state and national levels

Unemployment increased at the local, state and national levels, during the month of December.

Weakley County’s unemployment rate of 5.9 percent for December was up 0.3 percent from November’s rate of 5.6 percent. Out of a total countywide labor force of 15,810 workers, 14,880 were employed and 930 were unemployed.

A comparison shows that Weakley County’s unemployment rate for the month of December was 1.0 percent higher than the state average of 4.9 percent, and 1.2 percent higher than the national rate of 4.7 percent. However, Weakley County’s current jobless rate is 0.3 percent lower than in December of 2015.

(See compete story in the Feb. 1st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)