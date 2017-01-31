Pair Road home destroyed in early morning blaze

Firefighters battled a blaze at a Martin residence early Friday morning, but were unable to save the home from total destruction.

An early morning blaze destroyed a Martin home and all of the belongings of the residents who lived there.

According to Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Friday, January 27, a fire call was received for the home of Joseph Rother and family, located at 400 Pair Road in Martin.

