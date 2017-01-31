Morris family receives donations from recent fundraiser

Jeff Walters (right), owner of J.W. Brewskies, presents Austin and Angel Morris of Martin with monetary donations totaling $12,005, which was received during a recent fundraiser. Two of the couple’s children died in a New Year’s Eve fire, which also destroyed their home and belongings.

A Martin couple, who lost two of their children, as well as their home, in a New Year’s Eve fire, received donations of money and gifts, during a Monday night gathering at J.W. Brewskies Sports Bar & Grill, located between Dresden and Gleason on Hwy 22.

Austin and Angel Morris, whose seven and nine-year-old daughters, Abreanna and Mailyah Yarbrough, perished in the tragic blaze, were presented with a check and cash donations totaling $12,005.

Additionally, their two surviving children, three-year-old Isaac and 15-month-old Matthew, were given several toys. In fact, there were so many Christmas presents donated by the generous citizens of Weakley and neighboring counties, that some were saved to give the children during Monday night’s presentation.

The youngsters also received Christmas presents a couple of weeks ago to replace their gifts that burned in the fire.

The donations were received during a fundraising event on January 21 spearheaded by Jeff Walters, owner of J.W. Brewskies, who was assisted by approximately 30 volunteers.

(See compete story in the Feb. 1st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)