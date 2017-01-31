Gleason Board appoints alderman to fill vacant seat

Keith Radford was appointed to fill Alderman Marcus Hopper’s position, which will be vacated later this month. Radford will be sworn in shortly before the February 9 board meeting.

A new Gleason alderman was appointed to fill the vacant seat of an outgoing board member, during a special called meeting on Tuesday, January 24.

Keith Radford was selected to replace Alderman Marcus Hopper, who is leaving the board to attend the Tennessee State Trooper Academy. Hopper is one of four board members elected in the November General Election. He announced his decision to resign at the January 12 board meeting.

(See compete story in the Feb. 1st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)