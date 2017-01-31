Fatal Car Accident Claims Life of Dresden Man

A local man lost his life in a single-vehicle accident this week in Martin.

According to Trooper Clint Todd of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, at approximately 12:53 p.m., Monday, January 30, Justin M. Plumlee, 34, of Dresden was eastbound on Hwy 43 at the Pair Road exit, when his 2013 Chevrolet Impala drove off the right side of the roadway, traveled up an embankment, and struck several trees. The vehicle then overturned several times and came to rest on the roof of the vehicle.

(See compete story in the Feb. 1st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)