Dresden Planning Commission Approves Property Maintenance Code

The Dresden Municipal / Regional Planning Commission approved a proposed revised Property Maintenance Code, during Thursday’s meeting.

Since the last meeting, Donny Bunton, who serves as Community Planner with the Northwest Tennessee Development District, has tweaked the proposal to eliminate some duplicities, which resulted from merging the existing property maintenance code with new wording borrowed from other municipalities.

In other action, commissioners discussed an amendment to Dresden’s Municipal Zoning Ordinance regulating the installation of fencing within the city limits of Dresden.

