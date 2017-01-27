Trio of Lions give verbal commitments to colleges

KENNETH COKER

Sports Editor

Quincey McDonald, Austin Thomas and Dresser Winn have all given their word and are expected to sign on the dotted line on Feb. 1.

The trio of Dresden High School football team players have selected their college suitors after an exhausting recruiting process for the three members of the Class A state champion squad.

McDonald was the first to give a verbal commitment among the DHS players, selecting Bethel University in McKenzie as his college home on Jan. 24.

Meanwhile, Winn and Thomas both made their decisions known on Jan. 25 with the former selecting Western Michigan University and the latter choosing Murray State University.

Winn’s commitment to WMU concludes a lengthy recruitment period with at least 10 offers on the table and a scheduled visit to the University of Memphis for this weekend axed after selecting the Bronco program.

For the full story, see the Feb. 1 edition of the Dresden Enterprise.