Poker Run benefits Morris family



On Saturday, January 21, a fundraising event was held at a popular Gleason nightclub for a Martin family who recently lost two of their children, as well as their home, in a New Year’s Eve fire.

J.W. Brewskies Sports Bar & Grill, located between Dresden and Gleason on Hwy 22, hosted a poker run that raised $11,055 for the family of Austin and Angel Morris. The Morris family’s daughters, Abreanna and Mailyah Yarbrough, perished in a blaze at their home, located at 318 Main Street in Martin.

Mr. and Mrs. Morris expressed their appreciation, saying they felt blessed and overwhelmed by the support they received during the event.

Approximately 200 bikers from across West and Middle Tennessee participated in the ride, donated money, and purchased shirts, food and raffle tickets.

the Morris family will be presented with a check for the amount of funds raised on Monday, January 30, at 7 p.m. at J.W. Brewskies.

(See compete story in the Jan. 25th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)