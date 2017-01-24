Multiple chases result in damage to police vehicles, two arrested

Two Weakley County men, who were on the run from the law, have been taken into custody following a high speed chase.

John Calvin Elkins, 32, of Martin is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, two counts of evading arrest, driving on a revoked or suspended license, resisting stop-halt-frisk, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and violation of probation. At the time of his arrest, Elkins was on probation for a previous drug charge conviction and has also been arrested in the past for promotion of meth manufacturing.

Billy Ray McDaniel, 30, of Sharon is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment and evading arrest.

(See compete story in the Jan. 25th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)