Local woman arrested on DUI charge following weekend accident

Dresden firefighters extinguish an automobile fire that ignited as the result of a single vehicle accident over the weekend.

A weekend automobile accident resulted in the arrest of a Weakley County woman on DUI and other assorted offenses.

Brittany Jordan Braddy of 1816 Mount Vernon Road, Sharon is charged with driving under the influence (1st offense), leaving the scene of an accident, property damage, and failure to provide proof of insurance.

According to a court affidavit, at approximately 1:20 a.m., Saturday, January 21, while traveling down Greenfield Hwy 54 in Dresden in a 1996 Chevrolet Camaro, Braddy drove off the side of the road and came to a halt straddling a shallow ditch.

Dresden Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the scene in a pumper-tanker, after being notified the vehicle was smoking. Firefighters used a fire extinguisher to put out the hot spots.

