Kentucky man arrested after firing weapon inside Martin nightspot

A Martin man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly discharging a weapon inside a Martin bar.
Roosevelt Smith, Jr., 41, of 909 Ivey Street, Fulton, Ky. is charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Smith is ordered to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court Wednesday, January 25.

