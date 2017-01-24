Kentucky man arrested after firing weapon inside Martin nightspot

A Martin man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly discharging a weapon inside a Martin bar.

Roosevelt Smith, Jr., 41, of 909 Ivey Street, Fulton, Ky. is charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Smith is ordered to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court Wednesday, January 25.

(See compete story in the Jan. 25th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)