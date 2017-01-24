Gravel truck engine malfunctions leaving oil trail on Hwy 22

A large backhoe lifts the front of an Obion County gravel truck that slipped off the side of the trailer and moves it into position for transport.

A gravel truck, driven by Obion County Highway Department employee Danny Gilles, blew an engine Tuesday morning and left a trail of oil along Hwy 22 in Dresden from the intersection of Hwy 54 to just west of Kountry Korner.

Then, as the huge gravel truck was being loaded, the front-right tire slipped off the edge of the trailer.

(See compete story in the Jan. 25th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)