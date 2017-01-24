First Community Bank announces plans for new Dresden banking center

Bruce Kimbell, President of First Community Bank of the Heartland, Inc. (FCB) has announced that the bank recently entered into an agreement to purchase property at 8610 Hwy 22, in Dresden. for the purpose of constructing a new banking facility.

Subject to final regulatory approval and closing on the property, the bank plans to start construction this spring with a projected opening set for January, 2018.

During the construction of the new facility, a full service temporary office will be opened at 8722 Hwy. 22 next to EW James & Sons Supermarket.

(See compete story in the Jan. 25th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)