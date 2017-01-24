Area 5 Tournament: Time now for MMS title sweep

KENNETH COKER

Sports Editor

It seemed as if time stood still at Martin Middle School in the Area 5 Tournament boys’ championship.

In reality, it did.

A trio of clock malfunctions in the final 15 seconds added to the drama – though the glitches didn’t factor into the final score – during the Panthers’ thrilling 44-43 triumph over Paris Inman.

On three occasions, the clock at MMS didn’t start in the final 15 seconds of the Area 5 title game. The first clock malfunction came with 11.7 seconds remaining as Martin inbounded the basketball. Once the game officials discovered the clock was not running, play was stopped. Thus, MMS – trailing 43-42 at the time – was forced to begin its play again.

For the complete story, see the January 25 edition of the Dresden Enterprise.