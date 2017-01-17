McKenzie man captured following high-speed chase
A McKenzie man faces multiple charges following a high-speed car chase in Carroll County and the southeastern corner of Weakley County.
Angelo Jerome Brown, 31, of 76 Park Cove, McKenzie, is charged with: a stop sign violation, speeding, reckless driving, evading arrest, reckless endangerment in a school zone, vehicle registration violation, and violation of financial responsibility law (no insurance).
Brown is free on $9,000 bond while awaiting his appearance in Carroll County General Sessions Court set for January 18.
(See compete story in the Jan. 18th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)
