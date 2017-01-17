Lions stay course to down Devils

KENNETH COKER

Sports Editor

The Dresden High School boys stayed the course on Friday evening in finding their way to a lopsided victory over Big Sandy.

After starting Friday’s District 13A run on a 7-0 run, the host squad weathered a few scoring lulls before eventually pulling away in the second half for an 84-48 triumph.

Dresser Winn, who three nights earlier became a second-generation member of the school’s 1,000-point club alongside his father Albert “Peanut” Winn, paced DHS with 27 points against the Redmen.

In the girls’ game, the Lady Lions (14-3) were never challenged during a 75-22 rout of the Lady Red Devils.

