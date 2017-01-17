Greenfield Board passes first reading of ordinance regulating alcohol content in beverages

The Greenfield Board approved the purchase of a 4 ft. X 8 ft. sign to be erected at Callins Park Field.

An amendment to Greenfield’s City Code regulating the percent of alcohol that may be sold by grocery and convenience stores with beer licenses was one of the main topics for discussion during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The amendment brings the City of Greenfield into compliance with a new State law that went into effect January 1, 2017, which increases the legal alcohol by weight (ABW) limit from 5.0 to 8.0 percent, and raises the allowable alcohol content from 6.2 to 10.1 percent. Additionally, the law allows Tennessee grocery and convenience stores to sell high-gravity beers and cider.

Parks and Recreation Director Kirk McCartney requested that the Board purchase a 4-ft. by 8-ft. sign to be installed and erected at the park that reads, “Welcome To Callins Field – Greenfield Sports Complex.”

(See compete story in the Jan. 18th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)