Gleason alderman resigns; court costs to increase

MTAS consultant, Dana Deem, gives Gleason Board members a brief outline of the methodology for establishing goals for municipal development.

The resignation of Gleason Alderman Marcus Hopper was reluctantly accepted, during Thursday night’s Gleason City Board meeting.

The reason for Hopper’s resignation is due to being accepted to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. He is leaving to attend the academy in a few weeks.

Hopper, who is retired from the military and has been a Weakley County Sheriff’s deputy for the past three years, will continue to serve as a member of the Board until his resignation becomes official on January 28, 2017.

The Board also heard from an MTAS consultant regarding planning strategies for community development.

