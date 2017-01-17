G’field girls survive Friday the 13th scare

SARA RACHELS

Special To The Enterprise

On Friday the 13th, Peabody turned up with bad luck at the free throw line and the Lady Yellowjackets pulled a comeback and season sweep with a 54-47 victory.

In the first half, the Lady Tide won in the categories of aggression and hustle as the visitors built a 10-point lead amidst a long Greenfield scoring drought. The Lady ‘Jackets turned things around in the second half, however, and Peabody misfired on eight of 16 freebies in a tight fourth to seal the Greenfield triumph.

For the complete story, see the Jan. 18 edition of the Dresden Enterprise.