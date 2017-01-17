GF, Gleason move up in latest girls’ poll; Dresden, Westview ranked in same spots

KENNETH COKER

Sports Editor

Gleason and Greenfield climbed up another rung, while Westview and Dresden stayed put.

In the latest Associated Press Girls’ State Basketball Top 10, both the Lady Bulldogs and Lady Yellowjackets are up a spot in Class A.

Meanwhile, W’view and Dresden – who have split a pair of meetings this season – remained at the same positions from a week earlier in their respective polls.

For the full story, see the January 18 edition of the Dresden Enterprise.