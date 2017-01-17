COMMON THREAD, DIFFERENT JERSEYS: W’view alums battle on college court

SARA RACHELS

Special To The Enterprise

It all began with an interest and a passion.

Through family support, hard work, long hours on the practice court, tears, commitment and strong friendships, the next chapter of the unfolding story played out in the Elam Center Saturday night.

To the casual observer, Southeast Missouri’s Number 15 guarding UT Martin’s Number 32 could be any two competitors going head to head, but to friends, family and fans, it was almost an unnatural sight. Look at how far they’ve come. Former teammates Kaley Leyhue and Teddy Vincent, who spent the majority of their formative years supporting each other, now face off on opposing Ohio Valley Conference college squads.

For the complete story, see the Jan. 18 edition of the Dresden Enterprise.