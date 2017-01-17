City of Martin and UTM Honor The Memory Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. Keith Carver, University of Tennessee at Martin chancellor, offers words of welcome and opening remarks for the fifth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Breakfast held Jan. 16 in the Boling University Center’s Duncan Ballroom. This marked Carver’s first time to attend the event since being named the university’s chancellor. Speakers, music and award presentations highlighted the event that honors the memory of the slain civil rights leader.

A morning of celebration, reflection and remembrance highlighted the fifth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Breakfast held Jan. 16 in the Duncan Ballroom of UT Martin’s Boling University Center. The event is sponsored by the city of Martin and the university’s Black Student Association to honor the memory of slain Civil Rights Movement leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. An overflow crowd included community members, local elected officials, university faculty and staff, and UT Martin students.

(See compete story in the Jan. 18th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)