Chargers find formula for success vs. CC
13 turned out to be the lucky number for the Westview boys on January 10.
Behind 13 successful shots from beyond the arc, the Chargers downed previously-unbeaten Crockett County via a 77-52 margin.
Westview’s leading scorer was Matt McMillan with 29 points – 11 treys included. Ryan Sams, who made five three-point baskets, totaled 17 tallies.
In the evening’s opener, the Lady Chargers bested CC 44-28.
Both Westview squads also claimed road wins on Friday at South Gibson with the girls prevailing 44-25 while the boys’ claimed a 63-53 triumph.
