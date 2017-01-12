Past, present Lady Dawgs celebrate win vs. G’field

Gleason GF Basketball Girls

KENNETH COKER
Sports Editor

Gleason’s girls made their predecessors happy on Friday evening.
On a night when the 1992 and 2007 Class A state champion squads reunited to celebrate their pass success, the Lady Bulldogs offered a present one with a 57-50 besting of Greenfield in a non-district contest.
In the nightcap, the Greenfield boys snapped a five-game losing streak with a 76-54 triumph over Gleason.
The girls’ game was hotly-contested with a total of nine lead changes and nine ties over the course of the contest.

