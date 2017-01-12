Graves tape time pays for WV

KENNETH COKER

Sports Editor

Unhappy with her showing in an early meeting between Westview and Dresden, Lady Charger Deja Graves went to the video tape.

The W’view junior most certainly will find the game film from Monday’s triumph more pleasing.

After all, it was Graves with the game-winning shot in a 39-37 victory with less than 10 seconds to play.

Altogether, Graves doubled her point output from the previous meeting with the Lady Lions, finishing with 18 on Monday evening.

In the nightcap, Westview trailed after one quarter, but gradually pulled away throughout the middle quarters. The Chargers led by 22 with one period to play.

However, Dresden , which fell by a 72-61 margin, never threw in the towel.