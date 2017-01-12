All locals ranked in initial girls’ poll

KENNETH COKER

Sports Editor

Historically, Weakley County is known for some of the state’s best girls’ basketball throughout the years.

In the present, the local squads are doing too shabby either.

All four of the local girls’ hoops squads are ranked in the first Associated Press Girls’ Basketball Poll of the year.

In the past three days, all four of the squads have faced off with one another as well with Gleason (No. 5 in single-A) besting Greenfield (sixth in Class A) on Friday.

Meanwhile, Westview – ranked fifth in Class 2A – edged Dresden (fourth in Class A) on Monday evening.