Weakley County couple wins national honors at Tennessee Young Farmers Convention

A Weakley County couple was awarded cash and prizes for placing second during the 98th Annual Meeting of the American Farm Bureau Federation held recently in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jay and Alice Ann Yeargin of Weakley County were named runners-up in the Tennessee Young Farmers & Ranchers Achievement contest. They received a Case IH Farmall 50A tractor, courtesy of Case IH and $3,000 in cash and STIHL merchandise, courtesy of STIHL.

The Yeargins farm approximately 5,000 acres where they raise corn, soybeans, seed soybeans, wheat, and cattle.

They also host groups on their farm each year, including the Tennessee Governor’s School for the Agricultural Sciences, to share the story of agriculture.

The Achievement Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers who have excelled in their farming or ranching operations and exhibited superior leadership abilities.

Participants are evaluated on a combination of their agricultural operation’s growth and financial progress, Farm Bureau leadership and leadership outside of Farm Bureau.

