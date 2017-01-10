USDA Rural Development Director Bobby Goode retires

Bobby Goode

Dresden resident Bobby Goode recently announced his retirement as USDA Rural Development State Director, effective January 6, 2017.

“It is my belief that a strong and independent America starts with a healthy, rural economy,” Goode said. “I am proud to work for an agency that employs folks who live and work in the communities we serve. We are your friends, neighbors and family and we strive to use our programs to strengthen the rural economy for the benefit of every Tennessean from Memphis to Mountain City and from Copper Hill to Tiptonville.”

An employee with the agency for nearly 38 years, Goode was honored in August of 2009 when he was appointed to the position of Tennessee State Director for Rural Development by President Barack Obama.

(See compete story in the Jan. 11th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)