Trio arrested on shoplifting charges

Three Paris women have been arrested on shoplifting charges, after allegedly taking merchandise from a Dresden grocery store without paying for it.

Those facing shoplifting charges are: 30-year-old Brittani Nicole. Easley of 345 Harrison Street; 31-year-old Shaundreka Ann Shaw of 824 Williams Street; and 40-year-old Shemona Maria Teague, 412 Wynn Street.

