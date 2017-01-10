School Board considers land donation; revises policies

The new awnings that cover the walkways stretching from the driveway in front of Dresden High School to the front doors is one of several recently completed upgrades. The old awnings were rusted out and had to be replaced. The school’s lobby, Little Theater, gym, ag shop, locker rooms, and concession area were also renovated.

The owner of a house and lot near Greenfield School has offered to donate the property to the Weakley County School System. The proposed land donation sparked the interest of School Board members, during Thursday night’s meeting at Dresden High School.

In other board action, members reviewed policies concerning enrollment in college level courses, alternative credit options, and correspondence courses. All three of these School Board policies were unanimously approved on second and final reading

School Board members heard a building construction and renovation report regarding the progress in upgrading Weakley County Schools.

Following the meeting, Principal West gave a tour of Dresden High School to highlight the recent renovations.

(See compete story in the Jan. 11th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)