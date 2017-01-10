Dresden Board approves ordinances; discusses water and sewer needs

Several ordinances and resolutions, as well as water and sewer needs, and high-speed fiber internet and television access were some of the top items for discussion at Monday night’s Dresden Board meeting.

The first reading of an ordinance revising the definition of accessory building was approved by unanimous vote.

An ordinance amending yard sale regulations was also approved on first reading.

Additionally, the Board approved the first reading of a revised Animal Control Ordinance that gives more authority to the health officer, than previously was the case.

All of these ordinances will require a public hearing and second reading before going into effect. This is expected to take place during the February meeting.

