Domestic shooting death ruled self-defense

On October 23rd 2016 Janice Leeann Delauter shot and killed her estranged husband Stephen Lynn Delauter at a home on Hyndsver road in Weakley County Tennessee.

Mr. Delauter violated an order of protection and broke into the house where Mrs. Delauter was. He had consumed several beers and was armed with a 9 mm pistol he had stolen from his boss’s work truck. He fired 3 rounds from the gun at Mrs. Delauter but missed. she returned fire with a 380 caliber pistol and Mr. Delauter was killed.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department did not charge Mrs. Delauter. On Thursday January 5th 2017 facts about the incident were presented to the January term of the Weakley County Grand Jury and they agreed that the incident was self defense and no charges will be filed against Mrs. Delauter.

(See compete story in the Jan. 11th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)